Ragin Cajun Softball Loses The Rematch With Alabama

The Mardi Gras Mambo tournament is officially over. The Cajuns coming off of 4 wins in two days were up against Alabama to close out the weekend. UL lost to them on Thursday and was ready for the rematch. However, sadly the Cajuns just didn't have enough and lost to Bama via the run rule in the 5th 8-0.

The Cajuns were only able to get 2 hits vs Bama. Bama's pitcher Montana Fouts managed to get 7 strikeouts. Kandra Lamb moves to 2-1 on the season; however, she did get 4 strikeouts in the game.

The Cajuns are back on the diamond this Tuesday as they have a doubleheader against Stephen F Austin State University. The doubleheader begins at 3:00 PM.