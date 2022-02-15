Louisiana softball began their 2022 season in impressive fashion, going 5-0, outscoring opponents by the combined score of 46-0 in the process.

After the first week of the 2022 season, one member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball team is being recognized for her outstanding play.

Freshman first baseman Taylor Roman was outstanding.

Her three triples, home run, 8 RBI, 6 hits, 4 extra-base hits, .462 batting average, and 1.154 slugging percentage led the way.

Today, she was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week.

After suffering a season-ending injury early last year, she returned to the lineup in a big way last weekend.

"I was impressed with Taylor Roman's reckless abandon on the basepath. She was so aggressive," head coach Gerry Glasco told me this morning. "Some players are never able to get over the (mental) aspect of a serious injury, but Taylor showed she has."

#19 Louisiana returns to the diamond tonight, hosting Nicholls State.

First pitch from Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson park is set for 6:00, with radio pregame on ESPN Lafayette beginning at 5:45.

