Ragin’ Cajuns’ Defensive Back Percy Butler Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Another member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team is leaving school early and entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

Junior safety Percy Butler made the announcement on social media that he is forgoing his senior season and will be turning pro.

For the 2021 season, Butler finished with 61 total tackles, 4 pass break-ups, 3 fumble recoveries and 1 interception.

A native of Plaquemine, Butler played four seasons in Lafayette and compiled a total of 169 tackles, 3 interceptions, 15 passes defended, and 3 fumble recoveries

Butler becomes the second Cajuns player in as many weeks to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Last week, defensive tackle Tayland Humphrey announced his intentions to forgo his last season in Vermilion and White.