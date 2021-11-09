Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Gets The Win In Season Opener

Louisiana Men's Basketball took the court tonight to start the 2021-2022 season. The Cajuns had lost some members from last year's squad, specifically Cedric Russell. So all eyes were on the Cajuns to see how they would handle said losses. Well, they handled it beautifully as the Cajuns start the season off with a win!

The Cajuns beat West Florida 81-47. Jordan Brown was the Cajuns leading scorer with 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. He shot 7-14 from the field. Kobe Julien also added a solid 12 points and 2 rebounds. And last but not least is Kentrell Garnett who added 10 points while shooting 4-7 from the field.

The Cajuns won the 1st half 41-23 and they won the second half 40-24. The Ragin' Cajuns were in domination mode tonight as they controlled the game the entire night. The Cajuns shot 48% from the field as a team and 28% from the 3 point line. Now that last statistic is one that as the season continues we must pay attention to. Because if Louisiana wants to have the season that they expect, they must shoot better from the 3 point line. However, we have to give the Cajuns their flowers because their defense tonight was superb. UL managed to get 9 blocks and 8 steals. The Cajuns forced 15 turnovers while getting West Florida to shoot 27% from the field and an abysmal 21% from the 3 point line.

Bob Marlin wins his 8th season opener in his 12th year at UL. The Cajuns start the season off with a great performance on the defensive end. If they continue to play defense like they did tonight, it will be a special season for the Cajuns.

The next time the Cajuns take the court will be this Friday against Southern Miss at 7 PM.