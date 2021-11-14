Ragin’ Cajuns Move Up to #21 in Coaches Poll, #22 in AP Poll

The upward trend continues for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football as the team checks in at #22 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Cajuns move up two spots after being ranked #24 last week.

The program made an even bigger jump in the USA Today/Coaches Poll as UL moves from #25 last week to #21 this week.

Coach Billy Napier's team had another solid performance yesterday on the road against the Troy Trojans as they won 35-21. The win made it nine consecutive wins for the Cajuns, which is the most in program history.

The Cajuns have an overall record of 9-1, 7-0 in Sun Best Conference play. Next week, the team is on the road for a non-conference game against Liberty and wrap-up regular season play at home against ULM the following weekend.

UL has already secured a spot in the Sun Conference Championship Game on Saturday, December 4 at 2:30 pm. That game will be played at Cajun Field and will be televised nationally on ESPN.