Ragin’ Cajuns Score 8th NATIONAL TITLE

Lafayette's Ragin' Cajuns have scored yet another national title!

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Ragin' Cajuns Water Ski Team has, for the second consecutive year, claimed the #1 spot in all the land! Not only did they win the #1 spot, they did it while they remained undefeated throughout the season.

According to UL, adding this Division 1 title brings the university's title count for its Water Ski Team to a total of 8.

This competition, the Syndicate Waterskis Collegiate Water Ski National Championships, brings tough competition from throughout Division 1. The teams included the Universities of Wisconsin and Alabama, Florida Southern College, Rollins College, Ohio State, University of Louisiana at Monroe, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Clemson, Purdue, and Miami of Ohio.

Head Coach Ryan Gonzales's team is comprised of 25 members representing 10 countries.

Not only did the team take home the National Title, but several team members also won individual titles. Jaimee Bull won the Women's Slalom and 3 of her team members placed in the Top 10. Arron Davies won the Men's Slalom and 3 members from his team also placed in the Top 10.

In all, the competition includes 3 events for each team, women's and men's. UL's team had members place in ALL THREE EVENTS: Slalom, Trick, and Jump.

Congratulations to Lafayette's Ragin' Cajuns for bring home another title!

