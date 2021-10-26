Ragin’ Cajuns Softball Releases 2022 Schedule

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball program released its 2022 schedule yesterday and as usual, it features several prominent teams.

The schedule is highlighted by home games against the likes of Alabama, Texas and LSU among others.

The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off a solid 2021 campaign in which they finished 47-12 overall and 21-3 in the Sun Belt. The team made it to the NCAA Regionals in Baton Rouge, where they eventually fell to LSU in the Championship Game of that Regional.

Expectations are high again going into next season as the recruiting class has been ranked No. 1 by Extra Innings Softball.

UL's non-conference slate features 22 of 29 of those games being played at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The season begins at home with the 36th Annual Louisiana Classics from February 11-13.

Below is the complete 2022 UL Ragin' Cajuns Softball schedule:

Feb 11-13 - 36th Annual Louisiana Classics (Tulsa, North Texas, Texas Southern, UAB)

Feb 15 - vs Nicholls - TBA

Feb 24 - vs Alabama - 6:00 pm

Feb 25 - vs Eastern Illinois (Mardi Gras Mambo at Youngsville Sports Complex) - 2:00 pm

Feb 25 - vs St. Thomas (Mardi Gras Mambo at Youngsville Sports Complex) - 4:00 pm

Feb 26 - vs Portland State (Mardi Gras Mambo at Youngsville Sports Complex) - 3:00 pm

Feb 26 - vs Alabama (Mardi Gras Mambo at Youngsville Sports Complex) - 5:00 pm

Feb 27 - vs Lipscomb (Mardi Gras Mambo at Youngsville Sports Complex) - 11:00 am

Mar 1 - @ SFA - 3:00 pm

Mar 1 - @ SFA - 5:00 pm

Mar 3 - vs LSU - 6:00 pm

Mar 4 - vs Louisiana Tech - 4:00 pm

Mar 4 - vs Louisiana Tech - 6:00 pm

Mar 5 - @ LSU - 5:00 pm

Mar 9 - vs McNeese - TBA

Mar 11 - vs Georgia State - TBA

Mar 12 - vs Georgia State - TBA

Mar 13 - vs Georgia State - TBA

Mar 16 - vs Texas - TBA

Mar 16 - vs Texas - TBA

Mar 18 - @ Georgia Southern - TBA

Mar 19 - @ Georgia Southern - TBA

Mar 20 - @ Georgia Southern - TBA

Mar 23 - @ Louisiana Tech - TBA

Mar 25 - vs UT Arlington - TBA

Mar 26 - vs UT Arlington - TBA

Mar 27 - vs UT Arlington - TBA

Mar 30 - @ Texas - TBA

Apr 1 - @ Texas State - TBA

Apr 2 - @ Texas State - TBA

Apr 3 - @ Texas State - TBA

Apr 6 - @ McNeese - TBA

Apr 8 - vs Troy - TBA

Apr 9 - vs Troy - TBA

Apr 10 - vs Troy - TBA

Apr 12 - @ Southeastern Louisiana - 6:00 pm

Apr 14 - @ South Alabama - TBA

Apr 15 - @ South Alabama - TBA

Apr 16 - @ South Alabma - TBA

Apr 18 - @ St. Louis - 5:00 pm

Apr 19 - @ Illinois - 3:00 pm

Apr 19 - @ Illinois - 5:00 pm

Apr 20 - @ Indiana - 5:00 pm

Apr 22 - @ Appalachian State - TBA

Apr 23 - @ Appalachain State - TBA

Apr 24 - @ Appalachian State - TBA

Apr 25 - vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi - TBA

Apr 29 - vs Coastal Carolina - TBA

Apr 30 - vs Coastal Carolina - TBA

May 1 - vs Coastal Carolina - TBA

May 5 - @ ULM - 6:00 pm

May 6 - @ ULM - 6:00 pm

May 7 - @ ULM - 2:00 pm

May 10-14 - Sun Belt Conference Tournament (Mobile, Alabama)

May 20-22 - NCAA Regional (Campus Site)

May 26-29 - NCAA Super Regional (Campus Site)

Jun 2-10 - Women's College World Series (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)