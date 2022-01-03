This stadium is trash.

Throughout the 2021-22 NFL season we've been reporting on incidents at the Washington Football Team's stadium and now we can add another incident from the stadium.

Sunday The Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts was leaving the stadium when a group of fans was reaching out for him by the tunnel when the railing collapsed.

Fans went tumbling down into the tunnel and some nearly took their favorite quarterback out after the game.

Luckily no one appeared to be seriously injured here, but this is just another "black eye" for the stadium.

If you recall, we had a report of a sewer leak in the stadium to start the season, and then there were reports of their bench warmers not working for one game.

If you missed it, here is when fans went tumbling down after the Washington and Philadelphia game on Sunday.