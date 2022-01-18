Rams Running Back Delivers KO Hit on Cardinals Safety

Football is a violent game. It's not for the squeamish to participate or even watch. Even though many pundits have felt the game has "gotten soft" over the years, there are still plenty of major collisions that take place between the white lines on any given Sunday.

Or in the case of this article any given Monday night. Last night wrapped up the NFL's first-ever Super Wild Card Playoff Weekend. I would say it was a rousing success. The league had reduced its preseason schedule by one game and added an extra week to the regular season.

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns Getty Images loading...

As if that weren't enough, the NFL revamped the playoff scenarios where only one team out of each conference earned a bye. The other teams had to play their way in. So far, in the AFC, Buffalo, Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Tennessee are advancing. While Tampa Bay, San Francisco, and Green Bay were poised to move forward in the NFC pending the outcome of last night's contest between Arizona and Los Angeles.

Needless to say, the Rams were the class of the field last night. They thumped the Cardinals by a score of 34 to 11. The win gave Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford his first-ever playoff win. And when you consider Stafford just moved to Los Angeles from Detroit, you can see why he's not seen too much success in the playoffs.

Last night's game was marred by one heart-stopping incident that occurred when Cardinals Safety Budda Baker attempted to stop Rams running back Cam Akers. As you can see from the video below. Akers managed to drive his shoulder directly into Baker's helmet. The force of the blow knocked Baker unconscious.

As we mentioned football is a violent game and those who play it know the dangers that exist in every play. As you might imagine there was quite a bit of concern about Baker's condition as athletic trainers and first responders rushed to his side.

It was certainly a good sign to those on the field when Baker showed signs of movement in his hands. As the evening wore on the news about Baker's condition continued to improve.

Baker was named as a second-team All-Pro in 2021. He has made four appearances in the NFL Pro Bowl. Baker appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals this season. He has intercepted three passes this year and been credited with 98 tackles.

