Real 2022 College Football All-Name Team Feels Like a Key & Peele Sketch

“What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet”

William Shakespeare wrote this dialogue centuries ago for Romeo and Juliet.

The meaning of the line is, "Names are irrelevant".

When it comes to the 2022 College Football All-Name Team, Shakespeare's belief of a name being inconsequential can fall on deaf ears.

Ten years ago, Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele aired a ridiculously funny sketch on their former hit comedy show Key & Peele, satirizing player intros with absurd names.

This season, Twitter user @FightOnRusty put together the list of the 2022 College Football All-Name Team by position.

If any one of these names had appeared in the Key & Peele sketch from 10 years ago, they would've fit right in.

It's a difficult list to crack.

Players such as Baer Hunter from Appalachian State and Kyndrich Breedlove from Ole Miss couldn't even make it.

Here's the complete rundown:

Quarterback: General Booty, Oklahoma

Running Back: Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Running Back: Djouvensky Schlenbaker, Washington State

Wide Receiver: Boogie Knight, ULM

Wide Receiver: Boobie Curry, Buffalo

Wide Receiver: Decoldest Crawford, Nebraska

Tight End: Jaeger Bull, Wake Forest

Offensive Lineman: Dylan Deatherage, Western Michigan

Offensive Lineman: Wing Green, Georgia Tech

Offensive Lineman: Tiger Shanks, UNLV

Offensive Lineman: Panda Askew, Charlotte

Offensive Lineman: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon

Defensive Lineman: Shitta Sillah, Boston College

Defensive Lineman: Demon Clowney, Ole Miss

Defensive Lineman: Blazen Lono-Wong, Arizona State

Defensive Lineman: Fish McWilliams, UAB

Linebacker: Buck Coors, Wyoming

Linebacker: Hot Rod Fitten, South Carolina

Linebacker: Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Defensive Back: Storm Duck, North Carolina

Defensive Back: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Defensive Back: Ephesians Prysock, Arizona

Defensive Back: Major Burns, LSU

The East/West Shrine game sketch from 2012 was so popular, Key & Peele did several follow-ups to it.

Each one was a bit more over the top than the original, and none of them were as good. It still makes me laugh though.

