REPORT – Former NFL Star Demaryius Thomas Found Dead at Age 33
According to reports, former NFL star Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33-years-old. Initial details say that authorities found Thomas dead in his Roswell, Georgia home on Thursday night.
Authorities believe that Thomas' death stemmed from a medical issue, per the report. The report goes on to say that foul play is not considered to be a factor in Thomas' death.
Demaryius Thomas was a five-time Pro-Bowler during his time in the NFL.
This story is still developing.