REPORT – Former NFL Star Demaryius Thomas Found Dead at Age 33

According to reports, former NFL star Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33-years-old. Initial details say that authorities found Thomas dead in his Roswell, Georgia home on Thursday night.

Justin Edmonds

Authorities believe that Thomas' death stemmed from a medical issue, per the report. The report goes on to say that foul play is not considered to be a factor in Thomas' death.

Demaryius Thomas was a five-time Pro-Bowler during his time in the NFL.

See the report from @tmz_sports below.

This story is still developing.