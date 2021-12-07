REPORT: Former New Orleans Saint Dies in Police Custody in West Alabama

A former defensive end for the New Orleans Saints has died in police custody in Pickens County, according to multiple reports out of Louisiana.

31-year-old Glenn Foster was a standout player at the University of Illinois and signed with the new Orleans Saints in 2013. He recorded three sacks in 17 games for the Saints, but was injured in 2014 and cut from the team in 2015.

Public records from the Pickens County Sheriff's Department show Foster was arrested on Saturday, December 4th and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of resisting arrest and one count of attempting to elude police.

(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)

Public court records also indicate Foster was charged with one count of third-degree robbery in the initial incident, although the details of that charge were not readily available.

After his arrest, Foster allegedly attacked another inmate then fought a Pickens County Sheriff's Deputy and a correctional officer at the Pickens County Jail, leading to two new second-degree assault charges being filed against him Sunday.

"On 12/5/21 at 1330, Foster 'shortly after assaulting another inmate,' with the intent to prevent a sheriff's deputy and correctional officer from performing a lawful duty, intended to and caused physical injury" to a deputy, according to the court files.

"During the act of handcuffing, Foster actively fought with [a deputy] and [a corrections officer.]"

Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall was not available to comment on Foster's arrest and reports of his death at the time of publication.

A spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Tuesday he would look into the matter and offer comment if possible.

This is a developing story.