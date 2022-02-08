Report: Louisiana DL Coach Rory Segrest Departing Team to Join NFL Staff

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun defensive line coach/assistant head coach Rory Segrest has reportedly decided to leave the team a week into February to join the Jacksonville Jaguars staff.

Doug Pederson was hired as the Jaguars head coach last week.

He and Segrest were assistants on the Philadelphia Eagles staff for two seasons (2009, 2010).

Segrest was a member of former coach Billy Napier's first staff at UL, joining the program in 2018.

His reported exit opens up a spot on the coaching staff.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux said last week he was close to hiring the new Special Teams coordinator after coach Chris Couch left for Florida a few weeks ago.

Louisiana will begin spring practice on March 8th.

10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2021

10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2021

The 20 College Programs With The Most Players on NFL Rosters in 2021

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.