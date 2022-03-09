Report: LSU Has Received Notice of Violations in Men’s Basketball and Football Programs

According to a report from ESPN, LSU has received a notice of allegations related to potential violations in the football and men's basketball programs.

Sports Illustrated first reported the notice on Tuesday.

The notice comes from the Complex Case Unit, which is part of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. This group is not only handling this case but others for the NCAA.

The notice of allegations stem from multiple cases, including LSU's connection to a federal basketball investigation that became public in 2017.

While specifics of the notice won't be released until LSU complies with open records requests, a source said the allegations towards the basketball program are quite significant.

You may recall that back in 2019, basketball coach Will Wade was under scrutiny for recruiting practices. He was even suspended from the SEC and NCCA tournaments in March 2019 after Yahoo Sports reported that Wade was on a wiretap talking about a "strong ass" offer to a recruit.

In the wake of those reports, then-LSU athletic director Joe Alleva resigned after he reinstated Wade as coach in April of 2019.

NCAA documents obtained by ESPN in August 2020 showed allegations that Wade either arranged or offered "impermissible payments" to at least 11 prospects.

Wade's contract with LSU states that the school can fire him without penalty if he's either found to commit or is essentially charged by the NCAA with a Level 1 or Level 2 violation.

The case has taken so long in part due to it being conducted by the IARP, which was invented to help with complex cases. However, it has actually managed to slow down the adjudication process that for decades was scrutinized as too slow.

Now, LSU has already self-imposed penalties in relation to potential violations with the football program. The school implemented a bowl ban and scholarship restrictions.

A school official said the basketball team and Wade will not comment on the notice.

The LSU men's basketball team finished the regular season at 21-10 and will begin play in the SEC tournament tomorrow at 1:30 pm against the winner of Ole Miss and Missouri. Right now, the team is projected as a No. 6 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament.