If you think the wildest NFL offseason of all time is about to slow down, think again.

Quarterback Tom Brady, considered by many to be the best player in NFL history, could reportedly be on the move.

Brady retired on February 1st after 22 seasons and 7 Super Bowls.

Six weeks later, he unretired, saying he was coming back for a 23rd season in Tampa, where he has played the last two years.

According to one reporter, it may not be with Tampa. It may be with the Miami Dolphins.

Who is Dale Arnold?

A veteran Boston sports reporter and broadcaster who covered Brady during his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Arnold appeared on WEEI's Merloni and Fauria, expounding on the rumor.

As Merloni and Fauria point out, Arnold was the first to report on Brady signing with the Buccaneers two years ago.

Brady will be 45 this August, and is coming off a seasons with the Buccaneers of in which he ranked first in the league in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43).

Brady to the Dolphins rumors have been met with skepticism online.

Maybe it won't happen, but with an NFL offseason that has seen All-Pro quarterbacks traded and superstar wide receiver trades, I wouldn't rule out anything.

