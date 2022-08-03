New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu had been absent from training camp to deal with what the team called a personal family matter.

Speculation on what the issue could be, as well as when he would return, had been rampant among media and Saints fans.

Head coach Dennis Allen was asked about it Monday, continuing to support Mathieu while he was away.

Mathieu, a St. Augustine alum and former LSU Heisman Trophy candidate, is expected to return Saints training camp today, according to reporter Jeff Duncan.

Drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, Mathieu played 5 seasons with the Cardinals, then one year with the Houston Texans. He played there until 2017 and then signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans in 2018.

He inked a deal with Kansas City in 2019, winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2020.

Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs Jamie Squire, Getty Images loading...

Following three seasons in KC, he returned home to New Orleans to sign with the Saints on May 2nd.

Mathieu has accumulated 610 total tackles, 10 sacks, 6 fumble recoveries, and 26 interceptions. He's also scored three defensive touchdowns.

A three-time NFL AP All-Pro (2015, 2019, 2020), Mathieu is one of the bigger offseason signing in recent Saints history.