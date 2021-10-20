‘Reverse Tailgate’ For Ragin’ Cajuns Homecoming Game Announced By University Program Council

With the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns taking on Texas State for their homecoming game on Saturday, October 30 at 11 a.m., that gives students and fans the unique opportunity to keep the party rolling post-game with an official "Reverse Tailgate".

It is time indeed, as Cajun Field will be jumping early next Saturday. Those who were worried about missing out on the opportunity to tailgate - worry no more!

See the announcement by @upcatul on Instagram below.

The University Program Council at UL has announced the "reverse tailgate" that will be happening from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. after the Cajuns secure their homecoming victory.

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com

When the new game-time was announced, many fans were already hoping for a "reverse tailgate".

Cajuns fans prayers have been answered. See you both before, during, and after the Ragin' Cajuns and Coach Billy Napier grab that Halloween win.

As a proud graduate and supporter of the Ragin' Cajuns, let's pack Cajun Field!