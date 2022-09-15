Roger Federer Retires: A Look Back At His Legendary Career

In today’s sports world, everyone always likes to talk about who they think is the G.O.A.T or greatest of all time. The first few names that pop up are Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Michael Phelps, and Serena Williams just to name a few. These athletes have changed how athletes play their respective sports today. Another name to add who has d changed the game of Tennis forever is Roger Federer.

The 41-year-old has set a standard of winning that I don’t think we will ever see again not only in the world of tennis but in the world of sports in general. Federer announced on Thursday that he plans on retiring from the game that loves so much.

The news comes just over a month after women’s tennis legend, Serena Williams, announced she will also leave the game behind as well. This was what Federer had to say in an official statement released after the news broke.

Let’s take a brief look back at some of Federer’s crowning achievements. First, let’s begin with the fact that he has played over 1500 career matches. He has 32 gland slam title appearances which he won in 20 of those. In that time, recorded the two largest final streaks with 10 consecutive trips and another 8 consecutive trips later.

He was one of only two male players to win two different grand slam titles at least six times (Australian Open and Wimbledon). He is the only player to have five consecutive titles at the U.S. Open. He holds the all-time record for Halle titles with 10 and the all-time record for Wimbledon titles with 8. He also holds the longest streak for being ranked number one with 237 consecutive weeks. Here is a clip of Federer’s first of many wins at Wimbledon.

His dream did come true that day along with the birth of a legendary career. Federer will go down as one of the greatest and most accomplished athletes in world history. This news of course is taking the sports world by storm and leaving a trail of broken hearts in its wake.

Federer has announced that will continue playing for the time being, but he will not participate in any Grand Slams or the Tour. We wish the absolute best for the greatest athlete of all time and thank him for entertaining for all these years.

