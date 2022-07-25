Roger Goodell Announces The Debut Of NFL+ And It’s Plan Details

When it comes to getting access to every NFL game at your fingertips, NFL Game Pass and Sunday Ticket were the way to do it. Sunday Ticket charges fans $65 a month for access to every live and out of market game going on every Sunday. Without it, DirectTV users only had access to two live and local games on Sunday.

This looked like it was going to change when Roger Goodell and the NFL announced that they were going to drop a streaming service earlier this year. That streaming service has officially come out today and will be known as NFL+.

The announcement of the new streaming service also came with the details for the subscription. There are two plans availible when considering NFL+. The five-dollar a month option gives you access to all live and out of market pre-season games along with live and local primetime regular season and playoff games. This option only allows you to stream from you're tablet or phone. The ten-dollar plan allows for streaming across all devices and features that are very similar to NFL Game Pass. More details of each plan are seen below.

The big thing that stands out here is that you don’t have access to all out of market regular season games like you get with Sunday Ticket. This has a lot of fans upset and asking what's the point of buying the streaming service.

Some people like the idea, but don't think it will be enough to pull them away from Sunday Ticket.

Some Twitter users even took issue with the fact that you have to buy the premium version to stream across all devices.

The fact that NFL+ plus still doesn’t allow for access to all out of market games makes the Sunday Ticket buy-out really interesting. Sunday Ticket's contract with DirectTV is coming to an end in 2023, and this has major companies doing some heavy bidding. Apple and Disney have been the biggest competitors, but many believe Apple has the edge.

Personally, I'm still rocking with Sunday Ticket, but how do you feel about the NFL’s new streaming service?

