Ryan Leaf's football career and the years following it kept his name in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Labeled as an "NFL Bust", and struggling with a drug addiction after his playing career led Leaf down a treacherous path.

However, the story didn't end with his incarceration.

He's still writing his own story today, and with sobriety, a broadcasting career, and serving as a Program Ambassador for Transcend Recovery Community, Leaf is doing well for himself, and finding purpose in serving others.

I talked to Leaf on my show this week. The conversation was as real as it gets.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

