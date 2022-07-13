Saban and Sanders Squash the Beef

This offseason, as many of you are likely aware, Nick Saban dropped a bombshell on the world of college football when he called out both Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders for using Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) as a recruiting tactic for assembling their latest impressive classes.

While Saban and Fisher's relationship is likely past the point of recovery, he appears to have buried the hatchet with coach Prime. Sanders posted a teaser on Twitter for the latest series of Aflac commercials set to feature the two coaches.

In the clip, Sanders, referring to Saban as "the GOAT," mentions that the two are back on set, filming for this year's commercials and the pair can be seen sharing a laugh together as if nothing ever happened.

While Sanders' initial response to Saban's comments was more calculated and measured than that of Fisher, it was clear the third year head coach was upset by the allegation.

Immediately following the comments made by Saban, Sanders took to Twitter to alert his followers of his plans to, "address that lie coach Saban told."

Shortly after, Sanders went to Andscape, ESPN's Black-led media platform, and laid out his official response to Saban, saying the two needed to speak publicly in order to resolve the issue.

"I haven’t talked to Coach Saban. I’m sure he’s tried to call," Sanders said, "We need to talk publicly, not privately. What [Saban] said was public. That doesn’t require a conversation. Let’s talk publicly and let everybody hear the conversation."

While a public conversation does not appear to be on the table for the duo, it seems as if the offseason dust up is nothing more than water under the bridge now.

Alabama kicks off its season on September 3, 2022 against the Utah State Aggies, and the Jackson State Tigers take the field the next day on the fourth against Florida A&M.

