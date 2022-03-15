Safety Marcus Williams Leaving Saints, Joins Ravens on Big Contract

Since being drafted in the 2nd round of the 2017 draft by the New Orleans Saints, Marcus Williams has started every game at free safety he's been active for.

After franchise tagging him in 2021, Williams hit free agency this year with no restrictions.

It worked out well for him, as he is reportedly heading to Baltimore to join the Ravens after agreeing to a big contract.

Williams played well in his 5 seasons with New Orleans, though he will always been known most for his gaffe in the final play of the 2017 NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

I apologize if the above video caused any PTSD among Saints fans.

10 Highest Paid American Sportscasters

25 Highest Paid NFL Players of All-Time

25 Highest Paid NBA Players of All-Time