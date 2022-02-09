Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone is joining the New Orleans Saints staff in a "key role", according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

When Rapoport tweets "old friend", he's referring to Marrone's time with the Saints at the beginning of former head coach Sean Payton's tenure.

Marrone served as the New Orleans offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2006 to 2008.

Fired by Jacksonville following the 2020 season, he worked under Nick Saban, serving as Alabama's offensive line coach last season.

Since Dennis Allen was announced as the Saints new head coach following Payton's decision to leave football for the time being, reports began to swirl that current New Orleans offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael may not stay in the role of OC, but remain on staff in a different capacity.

Could Marrone be named OC?

There have been no reports yet to suggest he will, but using the phrase "key role" leaves a lot open to interpretation.

The reaction to the Marrone news has been mixed.

Stay tuned for more details on Marrone's hiring as they become available.

