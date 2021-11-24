Saints Alvin Kamara and Cam Jordan Hosting Grocery Buy-Out in New Orleans for Thanksgiving

Members of the New Orleans Saints are teaming up with local business people to host a grocery store buy-out this Thanksgiving. Alvin Kamara and Cam Jordan will be assisting last-minute shoppers by paying for all of their groceries at the Save-A-Lot on S Carrollton.

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Kamara and Jordan are teaming up with Larry Morrow, a restaurant owner in New Orleans. The Saints are also joining forces with Matt Bowers, a New Orleans area car dealer.

In previous years, Kamara and Morrow have teamed up during the Thanksgiving holiday by holding a turkey giveaway. The annual event helped over 1,500 families in the New Orleans area, but with the help of Jordan and Bowers this group hopes to create a new tradition.

Chris Graythen, Getty Images

The grocery buy-out happens tonight, November 24, 2021, at the Save-A-Lot located at 3033 S Carrollton.

See the full details from @nick_underhill on Twitter here.

Kamara and Jordan are truly in the giving spirit this Thanksgiving. The burden they will lift off of families with this grocery buy-out will truly be a blessing this holiday season.

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Now, the #WhoDatNation can give all of their thanks and cheers to the Saints as they look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night.

WHO DAT!