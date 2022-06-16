Saints CJ Gardner Johnson Says Defense Is The Best in The NFL

The Saints are going into the 2022-2023 season with high expectations. After a series of moves that suggest win-now on the defensive side of the ball, the Saints are expected to do big things. One player is confident in those sentiments.

Chauncey Gardner Johnson called the Saints' defense the best in the league. He stated that guys are dialed in, in this locker room. Also that they were one of the few defenses to pitch a shutout against Tom Brady.

Johnson feels that the Saints are underrated. That the media doesn't like to give the Saints defense their credit. He feels disrespected that the media has them going 8-9. He was also upset that NFL Network didn't rank him as the top nickel corner; however, he is okay with the ranking as long as the Saints are the number 1 defense. That's all that Johnson cares about, well that and winning a championship. Because in his words they didn't bring in all of these people not to win a championship.

All eyes will be on Johnson and the Saints' defense as they are the strength of this team. And for this team to win the defense has to be great.