Saints Coach Dennis Allen Clarifies Jameis Winston’s Injury and Status

New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston left practice early yesterday due to an injury, setting off panic through the Saints fanbase.

While football pundits will tell you the most important part of training camp is getting prepared for the upcoming season, fans will tell you it's for their favorite team to get out of camp healthy.

After the Saints had 4 different starting quarterbacks in 2021, availability is crucial in 2022.

Coach Dennis Allen told local reporters yesterday that Winston "tweaked" his foot, then national reports surfaced of Winston rolling his ankle.

Allen brought clarity to the situation today, revealing Winston sprained his foot, and his status is day-to-day.

Winston is returning this season from a significant ACL and MCL tear he suffered last Halloween in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Primed to be the starting quarterback for an improved Saints offense, Winston needs every rep he can get at this point.

Having said that, the fact is doesn't appear to be a significant injury is welcome news.

The team may be hoping to get similar news on a number of injuries that occurred at this morning's training camp practice.

On a positive note, defensive end Marcus Davenport returned to the practice field today.

The Saints open up their preseason this Saturday night on the road against the Houston Texans.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00, with the pregame radio show beginning at 5:00.

Listen to all the action on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).

