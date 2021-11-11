New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is known for his trash-talking, aggressive play, nicknames (Ceedy Duce, CJGJ), and versatility on the field.

The New Orleans Saints defensive back was carted off the sidelines after suffering a toe injury during the second quarter of Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

He was one of several key Saints to miss yesterday's practice (see full injury report too), joining Alvin Kamara (mild knee sprain), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), and Payton Turner (shoulder).

CJGJ shared photos on social media of him repping the New Orleans Pelicans, revealing his walking boot.

In another video thanking the Pelicans for the Brandon Ingram jersey, he's seen using a knee scooter to get around the Saints locker room, helping him stay off his foot.

While a walking boot doesn't reveal the extent of his injury, it offers more clues into his health

Gardner-Johnson shared the following Bible passage on Sunday evening, hours after his injury.

Social media sleuths attempted to read into any clues CJGJ may be revealing.

Hopefully, the passage is revealing, and his bones are protected with no breaks. A return to the Saints lineup in the coming weeks would be welcome by all parties.

