New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen took over in his role last week and has been making changes to the coaching staff in the days since.

Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael staying with the Saints, but early reports suggested he would be stepping into a different position, leaving the OC spot vacant.

Today, reports surfaced New Orleans interviewed former Washington Commanders head coach Jay Gruden.

Apparently, Carmichael could also remain in the OC role where he's served since 2009, though former head coach Sean Payton was the play-caller during that time period.

Gruden has a lot of play-calling experience, doing so when he was head coach in Washington (2014-2019), and offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals (2011-2013).

(On a sidenote, I've been known to do a Jay Gruden impression or two - watch here)

Most recently the OC of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, Gruden is getting a mixed reaction from Saints media about potentially stepping into that role in New Orleans.

