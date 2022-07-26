Saints Make Roster Changes That include Adding A Notable RB

With training camp underway and the start of the season right around the corner, the saints announced a few last-minute roster changes. The saints added three new players, while they also cut three players.

First, the Saints have decided to part ways with punter, Daniel Whelan and offensive lineman, Derek Schweiger. On the defensive end, the Saints have decided to let go of defensive back Jordan Miller.

First up to the list of add-ons is Center Nick Martin. He was former second round pick by the Texans from Noter Dame. He has had 62 career starts with four of those coming in the post-season. He spent this last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Not a huge move considering Eric McCoy has been solid for the saints at Center, but Martin adds insurance.

Next on the list is defensive end, Scott Patchan. The 6-4 251 pounder was originally picked up by the Colts as an un-drafted free agent from Miami in 2022 but was waived shortly after. This is not a huge move again but does add a little more depth in camp with Marcus Davenport on the PUP list.

The most notable signing of all was running back, Malcolm Brown. The former Ram has played in 77 games in his nine-year career and has accumulated 1,313 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. This is a really solid signing considering we still do not know how long Alvin Kamara will be suspended for just yet. With many questioning how much Mark Ingram can carry the load, adding depth will make that easier.

There also been some news regarding Saints’ star safety. The Saints also announced that safety Tyrann Mathieu, has been excused from the beginning of training camp to handle a family matter. The saints begin practices on Wednesday, July 27th in Metairie, LA.

