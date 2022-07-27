Saints’ Michael Thomas Snaps at New Orleans Reporter on First Day Back with the Team

As veterans and rookies alike come together for the beginning of Saints' training camp, fans have their eyes on a returning star player. With Michael Thomas now able to participate, he has shown that he is apparently heading into the season with a chip on his shoulder as he snapped back at one Saints reporter.

"No regrets. Watch me play now" - Michael Thomas

Twitter via @Saints

It has been roughly two years since Michael Thomas has spoken with members of the New Orleans media. Now that he has gone through his recovery process and is able to rejoin the team, there are still questions surrounding what took Thomas so long to come back.

Many Saints fans were just happy to see Thomas back in uniform and running at full speed, others, including members of the media, are curious as to why he has been out for so long and what his performance may look like in the upcoming season.

No matter the question marks, one thing is clear - Thomas is excited to be back with his teammates.

While 2019 seems like ages ago now, Michael Thomas was one of the most dominant offensive players in the entire league that year. Saints insiders have been paying attention to the receiver's current form, but have also reminded members of the #WhoDatNation just how good this guy is when at his best.

Yes, Thomas' long road to recovery seems to finally be over.

And if you haven't seen the clip yet of Thomas running routes at camp today, check it out below.

But even through all of the excitement surrounding his return to being a contributing member of the Black & Gold, some media members had to ask Thomas what took him so long.

New Orleans' Michael Thomas Snaps Back at Saints Reporter

See the clip shared by @tayjones8 on Twitter below.

Thomas seemingly was not too fond of this Saints reporter in particular. According to Thomas, the reporter had previously said some critical things about the pass-catcher with #13 saying, "He always be writing b.s. - go ahead".

Whether the Saints star has a gripe with this specific reporter or he is simply ready to move on from talks of the injury, one thing is clear - Michael Thomas is headed into the 2022 season with a chip on his shoulder.

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Personally, I've heard it from Saints fans who believe think that Thomas may be overpaid and his recent injuries prove that his durability may not be all that. Still, the receiver has shown he can put up massive numbers and make a huge impact on the Saints offense.

In my opinion, I think Thomas has had two years to listen to the noise surrounding who he is as a player. I hope that has fueled his drive and will help him get back to being the contributor that he was back in 2019. So long as his health stays intact, I am expecting big things out of #13 this season.

Photo by Chris Graythen, Getty Images

You can check out the full interview with Thomas via @Saints below.