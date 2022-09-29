Saints Official Thursday Injury Report
Thursday's injury report shows improvement for the New Orleans Saints, but overall, remains concerning.
On a positive note, six of the thirteen players listed saw an upgrade in their participation status during practice today, including All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and several others.
On a negative note, starting quarterback Jameis Winston, who is dealing with four fractured vertebrae and an ankle issue missed practice for the second consecutive day, despite he and the staff declaring yesterday they expected him to be back on the practice field Thursday.
In addition to Winston, All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas remained listed as DNP (did not participate) today.
If neither player practices tomorrow, there's a strong likelihood they won't play on Sunday when the Saints play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Here is a full rundown of today's official injury/practice report for the Saints.
LP - limited participant FP - full participate DNP - did not participate/practice
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Deonte Harty
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Concussion
|LP
|FP
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|DNP
|LP
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back/Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Concussion
|DNP
|LP
New Orleans and Minnesota will kick off from London this Sunday at 8:30 am central time.
