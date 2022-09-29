Saints Official Thursday Injury Report

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Thursday's injury report shows improvement for the New Orleans Saints, but overall, remains concerning.

On a positive note, six of the thirteen players listed saw an upgrade in their participation status during practice today, including All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and several others.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
On a negative note, starting quarterback Jameis Winston, who is dealing with four fractured vertebrae and an ankle issue missed practice for the second consecutive day, despite he and the staff declaring yesterday they expected him to be back on the practice field Thursday.

In addition to Winston, All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas remained listed as DNP (did not participate) today.

If neither player practices tomorrow, there's a strong likelihood they won't play on Sunday when the Saints play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Here is a full rundown of today's official injury/practice report for the Saints.

LP - limited participant        FP - full participate         DNP - did not participate/practice

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleLPLP
RBAlvin KamaraRibLPLP
DEMarcus DavenportShoulderLPFP
SJ.T. GrayShoulderLPFP
WRDeonte HartyFootLPLP
WRTre'Quan SmithConcussionLPFP
TETaysom HillRibLPLP
SMarcus MayeRibLPLP
TRyan RamczykRestDNPLP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleDNPDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNPLP
WRMichael ThomasFootDNPDNP
GAndrus PeatConcussionDNPLP

New Orleans and Minnesota will kick off from London this Sunday at 8:30 am central time.

