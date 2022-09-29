Thursday's injury report shows improvement for the New Orleans Saints, but overall, remains concerning.

On a positive note, six of the thirteen players listed saw an upgrade in their participation status during practice today, including All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and several others.

Jarvis Landry Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

On a negative note, starting quarterback Jameis Winston, who is dealing with four fractured vertebrae and an ankle issue missed practice for the second consecutive day, despite he and the staff declaring yesterday they expected him to be back on the practice field Thursday.

In addition to Winston, All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas remained listed as DNP (did not participate) today.

If neither player practices tomorrow, there's a strong likelihood they won't play on Sunday when the Saints play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Here is a full rundown of today's official injury/practice report for the Saints.

LP - limited participant FP - full participate DNP - did not participate/practice

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday CB Paulson Adebo Ankle LP LP RB Alvin Kamara Rib LP LP DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder LP FP S J.T. Gray Shoulder LP FP WR Deonte Harty Foot LP LP WR Tre'Quan Smith Concussion LP FP TE Taysom Hill Rib LP LP S Marcus Maye Rib LP LP T Ryan Ramczyk Rest DNP LP QB Jameis Winston Back/Ankle DNP DNP WR Jarvis Landry Ankle DNP LP WR Michael Thomas Foot DNP DNP G Andrus Peat Concussion DNP LP

New Orleans and Minnesota will kick off from London this Sunday at 8:30 am central time.

