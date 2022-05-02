Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston Celebrates College Milestone

Some seven years ago or so the mindset of then Florida State Quarterback Jameis Winston was a lot different. Winston had just come off an incredible college career and around this time of the year in 2015, he was waiting for his name to be called in the NFL Draft. Back then, in 2015, it was called and it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that made Winston the overall number one pick in that year's NFL Draft.

Fast forward more than a few years and we find Jameis Winston in a very different environment. We no longer see the former Florida State star basking in the glow of his college accomplishments, instead, Winston is at an entirely different crossroad in his playing career.

Last year, he was named quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, but he was injured in the middle of the year so he's been rehabbing his injured body so that he might come back strong this year. And while most of the news you've heard about Jameis Winston involves football, there is some other news that we're happy to share.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Sean Gardner loading...

Jameis Winston can now list "college graduate" on his list of accomplishments.

Over the weekend Winston returned to campus at Florida State to walk across the stage and receive his diploma. Sure, it wasn't the "normal" way that most students get a college degree but Winston's life has been anything but normal since he left the Seminole program.

New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading...

But if there is some solace that Saints fans can take from this academic episode it's this. To earn his degree Winston has spent the past seven years studying and completing online courses. That takes a lot of determination. Winston said he was getting his degree for his Mom. And he is apparently, a man of his word.

Perhaps it's that kind of stick to it attitude that will help Winston overcome his not so great years with Tampa Bay and help him turn those into some Hall of Fame years with New Orleans.

Whether you love him or hate him, you have to admire his willingness to put in the work. I think this year will be the year that Winston graduates into the "elites" of pro football. At least, as a Saints fan, I hope that will be the case.

