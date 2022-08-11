Today is the last day New Orleans Saints fans can attend an open practice.

Each one has been filled with memorable highlights, giving the Who Dat Nation a chance to wet their beaks before the preseason opener this Saturday night in Houston.

First-round rookie wide receiver Chris Olave arguably has the highlight of training camp thus far.

During Wednesday's practice, he thrilled fans in attendance with a sensational catch over cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Between the body control in the air and maintaining possession as Gardner-Johnson begins to wrestle the ball away, I'm not sure which is more impressive.

On another positive note, Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore was back on the practice field today after missing several days due to a mild injury.

While quarterback Jameis Winston remains out with a foot sprain, and a few other veterans and injured players are likely to sit out on Saturday, the preseason opener against the Texans will provide the first glimpse of the 2022 Saints competing against someone other than themselves.

Kickoff is this Saturday night at 7:00, with the pregame show beginning at 5:00 on ESPN Lafayette.

