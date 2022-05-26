Saints Rookies Enjoy Crawfish for the First Time — Spoiler Alert: It Doesn’t Go Well

For the first time since 2019, The Touchdown Club of New Orleans held its annual Saints rookie crawfish boil yesterday.

The entire 2022 New Orleans Saints rookie class was in attendance for the 48th annual crawfish boil where most of these young men got to taste crawfish for the first time.

And it went about as good as you could expect.

First, let's take a look at what they served the crawfish out of -- yep, a pirogue.

Any good Cajun can tell by looking at that corn that this was a "beginner's batch" and the "good seasoning" was left in the kitchen.

But that's ok, sometimes you got to ramp up the non-natives to the hot stuff.

Thankfully, there were plenty of locals to give tutorials to the players on how to properly peel crawfish.

Here's first-round pick wide receiver Chris Olave getting some guidance.

Here's another longer video that shows multiple players getting some help. Yes, boys, you shouldn't eat the "black vein."

Thankfully for New Orleans native Dai'Jean Dixon, he knows exactly what he's doing and can actually be one that shows the other rookies some of his tips.

The crawfish boil was a nice bow on three days of OTAs. The team will also conduct OTAs from May 31 through June 2 and June 7-10. A mandatory minicamp will then be held June 14-16.