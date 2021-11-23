In the midst of their first three-game losing streak since 2016, the New Orleans Saints (5-5) have a short week to prepare to snap it, hosting the Buffalo Bills (6-4) in primetime on Thanksgiving.

With plenty of focus on former Saints quarterback Drew Brees being honored, the reality of the matchup is it's a must-win for both teams. Brees will likely say as much on the NBC broadcast when he calls the game from the broadcast booth.

If the Saints want to remain viable in the NFC playoff hunt, they must find a way to beat the Bills, who are a 5.5 point favorite at Caesars Sportsbook.

Buffalo needs a win to slow down the doubts about them being a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

An early-season favorite to represent the AFC in Super Bowl 56, the Bills have lost two of the last three, a puzzling defeat to the lowly Jaguars, and a 41-15 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.

In regards to the injury report, the Saints are on the wrong end of it.

While they have two fewer players listed than yesterday, it's because starting tight end Adam Trautmant, and rookie offensive tackle Landon Young, who started last Sunday due to injuries to the Saints starting offensive line, were both officially placed on IR today.

The Saints still have a lengthy list of injured players on the active roster, with 9 on today's report.

Conversely, the Bills only have 2, and both were able to practice.

Here is the Tuesday practice/injury report for both clubs.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday RB Alvin Kamara Knee DNP DNP T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP DNP DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder DNP DNP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Ankle DNP DNP RB Mark Ingram Knee LP DNP T Terron Armstead Knee/Shoulder LP LP WR Ty Montgomery Hand LP FP QB Taysom Hill Foot FP FP QB Trevor Siemian Right Hand FP FP

BUFFALO BILLS

Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday WR Cole Beasley Ribs LP LP LB Tremaine Edmunds Hamstring FP FP

New Orleans (5-5) hosts Buffalo (6-4) this Thursday night at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for 7:20.

The entire broadcast, along with pregame, postgame, and "The Point After" call-in show can be heard locally on ESPN Lafayette, and 97.3 The Dawg.

Top 10 NFL Players in Merchandise Sales

Best Players Ever Drafted By The Saints From Each ACC School

Best Players Ever Drafted By The Saints From Each Pac-12 School

Best Players Ever Drafted By The Saints From Each Big XII School

Every #1 Overall NFL Draft Pick of the 21st Century