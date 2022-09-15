Saints vs Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

An NFC South showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take place this Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

Though both teams are expected to fight for the division title again this year, don't call it a rivalry.

At least according to Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

New Orleans has owned Tampa for the most part over the last several years.

Rivalry or not, the early season matchup is a big one, and could end up playing a huge role in determining who wins the division this year.

Both teams may be shorthanded based on the injury report.

Wednesday's report listed 21 total players between both teams (11 for Saints, 10 for Bucs).

Today's report has the same 21 players, but with some changes in their designation.

The most notable for the Saints is running back Alvin Kamara being downgraded from LP (limited) yesterday to DNP (did not practice) today.

Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston remains limited, while Buccaneers QB Tom Brady was upgraded to a full participant after sitting out yesterday for rest.

Here's a complete rundown of the Wednesday injury/practice report for both clubs.

FP - full participant            LP - limited participant           DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
DECameron JordanHipLPLP
RBAlvin KamaraRibLPDNP
SMarcus MayeAnkleLPFP
WRTre'Quan SmithShoulderLPLP
RBDwayne WashingtonHamstringLPLP
QBJameis WinstonBackLPLP
TLandon YoungHipLPLP
RBMark IngramAnkleLPLP
GCalvin ThrockmortonIllnessLPFP
CBAlontae TaylorHipLPLP
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleDNPDNP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
WRMike EvansCalfLPDNP
RBLeonard FournetteHamstringLPLP
WRBreshad PerrimanKneeLPLP
TTristan WirfsAbdomenLPLP
QBTom BradyRestDNPFP
WRRussell GageHamstringDNPLP
WRChris GodwinHamstringDNPDNP
WRJulio JonesKneeDNPDNP
CBZyon McCollumHamstringDNPLP
TDonovan SmithElbowDNPDNP

New Orleans (1-0) hosts Tampa Bay (1-0) this Sunday at noon in the Caesars Superdome.

Listen to the matchup locally on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players

A number of current and former members of the New Orleans Saints hold NFL records.

 

 

