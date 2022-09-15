Saints vs Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report

An NFC South showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take place this Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

Though both teams are expected to fight for the division title again this year, don't call it a rivalry.

Get our free mobile app

At least according to Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

New Orleans has owned Tampa for the most part over the last several years.

Rivalry or not, the early season matchup is a big one, and could end up playing a huge role in determining who wins the division this year.

Both teams may be shorthanded based on the injury report.

Wednesday's report listed 21 total players between both teams (11 for Saints, 10 for Bucs).

Today's report has the same 21 players, but with some changes in their designation.

The most notable for the Saints is running back Alvin Kamara being downgraded from LP (limited) yesterday to DNP (did not practice) today.

Cam Jordan sacks Tom Brady Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images loading...

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston remains limited, while Buccaneers QB Tom Brady was upgraded to a full participant after sitting out yesterday for rest.

Here's a complete rundown of the Wednesday injury/practice report for both clubs.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday DE Cameron Jordan Hip LP LP RB Alvin Kamara Rib LP DNP S Marcus Maye Ankle LP FP WR Tre'Quan Smith Shoulder LP LP RB Dwayne Washington Hamstring LP LP QB Jameis Winston Back LP LP T Landon Young Hip LP LP RB Mark Ingram Ankle LP LP G Calvin Throckmorton Illness LP FP CB Alontae Taylor Hip LP LP CB Paulson Adebo Ankle DNP DNP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday WR Mike Evans Calf LP DNP RB Leonard Fournette Hamstring LP LP WR Breshad Perriman Knee LP LP T Tristan Wirfs Abdomen LP LP QB Tom Brady Rest DNP FP WR Russell Gage Hamstring DNP LP WR Chris Godwin Hamstring DNP DNP WR Julio Jones Knee DNP DNP CB Zyon McCollum Hamstring DNP LP T Donovan Smith Elbow DNP DNP

New Orleans (1-0) hosts Tampa Bay (1-0) this Sunday at noon in the Caesars Superdome.

Listen to the matchup locally on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).

Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints