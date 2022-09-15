Saints vs Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report
An NFC South showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take place this Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
Though both teams are expected to fight for the division title again this year, don't call it a rivalry.
At least according to Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.
New Orleans has owned Tampa for the most part over the last several years.
Rivalry or not, the early season matchup is a big one, and could end up playing a huge role in determining who wins the division this year.
Both teams may be shorthanded based on the injury report.
Wednesday's report listed 21 total players between both teams (11 for Saints, 10 for Bucs).
Today's report has the same 21 players, but with some changes in their designation.
The most notable for the Saints is running back Alvin Kamara being downgraded from LP (limited) yesterday to DNP (did not practice) today.
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston remains limited, while Buccaneers QB Tom Brady was upgraded to a full participant after sitting out yesterday for rest.
Here's a complete rundown of the Wednesday injury/practice report for both clubs.
FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Rib
|LP
|DNP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back
|LP
|LP
|T
|Landon Young
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|G
|Calvin Throckmorton
|Illness
|LP
|FP
|CB
|Alontae Taylor
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|WR
|Mike Evans
|Calf
|LP
|DNP
|RB
|Leonard Fournette
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Breshad Perriman
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|T
|Tristan Wirfs
|Abdomen
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Tom Brady
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Julio Jones
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Zyon McCollum
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|T
|Donovan Smith
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
New Orleans (1-0) hosts Tampa Bay (1-0) this Sunday at noon in the Caesars Superdome.
Listen to the matchup locally on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).
