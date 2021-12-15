Saints vs Buccaneers Wednesday Injury Report

With the New Orleans Saints playoff hopes on the fringe with 4 games left, a road victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday would help in a big way.

Will they have enough healthy players to do it?

While the Saints have dealt with a loss of significant players this season due to injury (Michael Thomas, Jameis Winston, Wil Lutz, and others), in last week's win over the New York Jets, the return of All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara was a big difference-maker.

And while the team is still lacking legitimate threats at wide receiver, especially with Deonte Harris currently in the middle of his three-game league-mandated suspension, a healthy stable of running backs could go a long way to the Saints stealing a win at Tampa.

Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram, who missed last week's game after testing positive for COVID-19, is expected back this week, as is Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Jordan who missed the first game of his career last week for the same reason.

However, neither has cleared proper protocols yet, as both were not at practice today.

Tight end Adam Trautman has been on injured reserve. His return to practice likely means he'll be designated to return.

Coach Sean Payton was absent from practice today, while another 5 players were unable to get on the practice field due to injury.

The Saints have been missing All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk from the offense for the last month, and he still isn't able to get on the practice field due to knee injury. All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead played last Sunday, and has practiced sparingly over the last month, was also listed as DNP on today's report.

Tampa Bay has 4 players listed as DNP, and 7 total players on today's practice/injury report.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP T Terron Armstead Knee DNP LB Kaden Elliss Hamstring DNP TE Garrett Griffin Hamstring DNP WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Hamstring DNP LB Pete Werner Elbow LP S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Toe LP DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder LP QB Taysom Hill Right Finger FP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday CB Jamel Dean Illness DNP RB Leonard Fournette Ankle DNP CB Richard Sherman Achilles DNP S Antoine Winfield Foot DNP S Jordan Whitehead Calf LP OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Shoulder FP P Bradley Pinion Right Hip FP

Tampa Bay (10-3) hosts New Orleans (6-7) this Sunday night, and are currently an 11 point betting favorite.

