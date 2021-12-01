Saints vs Cowboys Final Injury Report – 3 Saints Officially Out

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In the midst of their first three-game losing streak since 2016, the New Orleans Saints (5-6) will host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) in primetime tomorrow night.

In last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Saints offense was without QB1, QB2, WR1, RB1, RB2, LG1, RT1, and TE1. They were also without a number of starters on defense and special teams due to injury.

Tomorrow night, they'll have QB2 (Taysom Hill) and RB2 (Mark Ingram) available, and possibly their starting All-Pro offensive tackles and All-Pro running back.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), and running back Alvin Kamara (knee) are each listed as questionable.

Kamra practiced on a limited basis today, while Armstead and Ramczyk sat out entirely.

Both teams will be without significant players Thursday night. Despite the Cowboys recent struggles, they still hold a two-game lead in the NFC East at 7-4.

New Orleans has slipped into 10th place in the NFC via a 4 team tie-breaker for 7th place.

With their postseason hopes dwindling, Thursday is a must-win for the Saints.

FP - full participant          LP - limited participant         DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryMondayTuesdayWednesdayGame Status
LBKaden EllissHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
DETanoh KpassagnonAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
DEMarcus DavenportShoulderDNPDNPDNPOut
TTerron ArmsteadKneeDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
RBAlvin KamaraKneeLPLPLPQuestionable
TRyan RamczykKneeLPDNPDNPQuestionable
RBMark IngramKneeFPFPFP
QBTaysom HillFootFPFPFP
CBPaulson AdeboConcussionFPFPFP
LBAndrew DowellConcussionFPFPFP

 

DALLAS COWBOYS

PositionNameInjuryMondayTuesdayWednesdayGame Status
WRCedrick WilsonAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
DETarell BashamChestLPFPFP
RBEzekiel ElliottKneeFPFPFP
WRCeeDee LambConcussionFPFPFP
WRMalik TurnerIllnessDNPQuestionable
WRAmari CooperCovid ActivationLPQuestionable

New Orleans (5-6) hosts Dallas (7-4) tomorrow night at 7:20 from the Caesars Superdome.

The entire broadcast, along with pregame, postgame, and "The Point After" call-in show can be heard locally on ESPN Lafayette, and 97.3 The Dawg.

The Best Saints By Numbers 0-9

The Best Saints By Numbers: 10-19

The Best Saints By Numbers: 20-29

The Best Saints By Numbers: 30-39

The Best Saints By Numbers: 40-49

The Best Saints By Numbers: 50-59

The Best Saints By Numbers: 60-69

The Best Saints By Numbers: 70-79

The Best Saints By Numbers: 80-89

The Best Saints By Numbers: 90-99

Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: alvin kamara, dallas cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Ryan Ramczyk, terron armstead
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top