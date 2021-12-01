Saints vs Cowboys Final Injury Report – 3 Saints Officially Out

In the midst of their first three-game losing streak since 2016, the New Orleans Saints (5-6) will host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) in primetime tomorrow night.

In last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Saints offense was without QB1, QB2, WR1, RB1, RB2, LG1, RT1, and TE1. They were also without a number of starters on defense and special teams due to injury.

Tomorrow night, they'll have QB2 (Taysom Hill) and RB2 (Mark Ingram) available, and possibly their starting All-Pro offensive tackles and All-Pro running back.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), and running back Alvin Kamara (knee) are each listed as questionable.

Kamra practiced on a limited basis today, while Armstead and Ramczyk sat out entirely.

Both teams will be without significant players Thursday night. Despite the Cowboys recent struggles, they still hold a two-game lead in the NFC East at 7-4.

New Orleans has slipped into 10th place in the NFC via a 4 team tie-breaker for 7th place.

With their postseason hopes dwindling, Thursday is a must-win for the Saints.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status LB Kaden Elliss Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out T Terron Armstead Knee DNP DNP DNP Questionable RB Alvin Kamara Knee LP LP LP Questionable T Ryan Ramczyk Knee LP DNP DNP Questionable RB Mark Ingram Knee FP FP FP QB Taysom Hill Foot FP FP FP CB Paulson Adebo Concussion FP FP FP LB Andrew Dowell Concussion FP FP FP

DALLAS COWBOYS

Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status WR Cedrick Wilson Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out DE Tarell Basham Chest LP FP FP RB Ezekiel Elliott Knee FP FP FP WR CeeDee Lamb Concussion FP FP FP WR Malik Turner Illness DNP Questionable WR Amari Cooper Covid Activation LP Questionable

New Orleans (5-6) hosts Dallas (7-4) tomorrow night at 7:20 from the Caesars Superdome.

The entire broadcast, along with pregame, postgame, and "The Point After" call-in show can be heard locally on ESPN Lafayette, and 97.3 The Dawg.

