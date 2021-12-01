Saints vs Cowboys Final Injury Report – 3 Saints Officially Out
In the midst of their first three-game losing streak since 2016, the New Orleans Saints (5-6) will host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) in primetime tomorrow night.
In last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Saints offense was without QB1, QB2, WR1, RB1, RB2, LG1, RT1, and TE1. They were also without a number of starters on defense and special teams due to injury.
Tomorrow night, they'll have QB2 (Taysom Hill) and RB2 (Mark Ingram) available, and possibly their starting All-Pro offensive tackles and All-Pro running back.
Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), and running back Alvin Kamara (knee) are each listed as questionable.
Kamra practiced on a limited basis today, while Armstead and Ramczyk sat out entirely.
Both teams will be without significant players Thursday night. Despite the Cowboys recent struggles, they still hold a two-game lead in the NFC East at 7-4.
New Orleans has slipped into 10th place in the NFC via a 4 team tie-breaker for 7th place.
With their postseason hopes dwindling, Thursday is a must-win for the Saints.
FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not practice/participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|LB
|Kaden Elliss
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Andrew Dowell
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
DALLAS COWBOYS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|WR
|Cedrick Wilson
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Tarell Basham
|Chest
|LP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Malik Turner
|Illness
|DNP
|Questionable
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|Covid Activation
|LP
|Questionable
New Orleans (5-6) hosts Dallas (7-4) tomorrow night at 7:20 from the Caesars Superdome.
The entire broadcast, along with pregame, postgame, and "The Point After" call-in show can be heard locally on ESPN Lafayette, and 97.3 The Dawg.