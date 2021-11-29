Saints vs Cowboys Monday Injury Report

In the midst of their first three-game losing streak since 2016, the New Orleans Saints (5-6) will host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) in primetime Thursday night.

In last Thursday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Saints offense was without QB1, QB2, WR1, RB1, RB2, LG1, RT1, and TE1. They were also without a number of starters on defense and special teams due to injury.

The game result was disappointing, though not entirely unexpected.

Some of the Saints injured players are on injured reserve, while others could possibly return to the field against the Cowboys.

All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara and All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk were limited in practice today, while running back Mark Ingram and quarterback Taysom Hill were full participants.

Reports earlier today indicated that Hill will start at quarterback Thursday, barring an injury setback.

Hill has been dealing with plantar fascia and has not entered a game over the last two weeks as a result.

In terms of the Cowboys, they have lost two in a row, and are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition to McCarthey, offensive assistants Joe Philbin, Scott Tolzien, and Jeff Blasko will miss Thursday's game as they are currently in Covid protocol.

Who will coach Dallas on Thursday? Defensive coordinator and former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.

Starting Cowboys RT Terence Steele has been ruled out, and as Schefter reports, there are up to 8 positives.

The Cowboys haven't listed any new players on the COVID-19 reserve list yet, so they are not listed on the injury report.

For the time being, both teams released their first injury/practice report of the week, with a long list of significant players listed.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Monday LB Kaden Elliss Hamstring DNP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Ankle DNP DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder DNP T Terron Armstead Knee DNP RB Alvin Kamara Knee LP T Ryan Ramczyk Knee LP RB Mark Ingram Knee FP QB Taysom Hill Foot FP CB Paulson Adebo Concussion FP LB Andrew Dowell Concussion FP

DALLAS COWBOYS

Position Name Injury Monday WR Cedrick Wilson Ankle DNP DE Tarell Basham Chest LP RB Ezekiel Elliott Knee FP WR CeeDee Lamb Concussion FP

New Orleans (5-6) hosts Dallas (7-4) Thursday night at 7:20 from the Caesars Superdome.

The entire broadcast, along with pregame, postgame, and "The Point After" call-in show can be heard locally on ESPN Lafayette, and 97.3 The Dawg.

