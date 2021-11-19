Saints vs Eagles Final Injury Report – 6 Saints OUT for Sunday’s Game

The Saints season has reached a crossroads.

They are in desperate need of a victory Sunday in Philadelphia but will attempt to do so without some of their best players.

After back-to-back two-point losses, another defeat on Sunday would put the Saints at 5-5, jumbled together with a number of NFC teams attempting to land one of the last two wild-card playoff spots.

All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara missed last week's game with a strained MCL.

After being limited in Wednesday's practice, he was out yesterday, out again today, and is officially listed as OUT for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Backup quarterback and multi-position standout Taysom Hill (foot) missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but returned today on a limited basis, with an official status of questionable for Sunday.

Unfortunately, the status for a number of significant Saints isn't even questionable. In addition to Kamara, starting All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and starting Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), and officially OUT for Sunday's game, as are three other Saints.

Saints insider Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football breaks down the injury situation more.

With starting quarterback Jameis Winston, All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, starting defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, first-round rookie defensive end Payton Turner, and Pro Bowl kicker Wil Lutz already being on injured reserve, it makes the margin for error incredibly slim.

Only one member of the Eagles roster, backup interior offensive lineman Jack Anderson (hamstring) is listed as out.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Ty Montgomery Hand DNP DNP DNP Out QB Taysom Hill Foot DNP DNP LP Questionable T Terron Armstead Knee/Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP DNP DNP Out DT Malcolm Roach Knee DNP DNP DNP Out DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out RB Alvin Kamara Knee LP DNP DNP Out

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT Fletcher Cox NIR DNP FP FP TE Dallas Goedert Concussion DNP LP FP LB Davion Taylor Knee DNP LP FP Questionable LB Shaun Bradley Shoulder LP FP FP DT Javon Hargrave Shoulder LP FP FP T Lane Johnson NIR LP FP FP C Jason Kelce NIR LP FP FP S Rodney McLeod Knee LP FP FP RB Jordan Howard Ankle FP FP FP WR DeVonta Smith Elbow FP FP FP C/G Jack Anderson Hamstring LP DNP Out DE Derek Barnett Neck DNP Questionable

The Eagles (4-6) host the Saints (5-4) this Sunday at noon.

Listen to the game locally, along with the postgame show and 'The Point After' call-in show on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).

