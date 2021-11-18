Saints vs Eagles Thursday Injury Report – Kamara, Two All-Pros & Others Out

Some are calling Sunday's game at Philadelphia a must-win for the New Orleans Saints.

I wouldn't go that far, but it's teetering dangerously close to must-win territory.

After back-to-back two-point losses, another defeat on Sunday would put the Saints at 5-5, jumbled together with a number of NFC teams attempting to land one of the last two wild-card playoff spots.

Based on the health of the team, New Orleans will be shorthanded in its attempt to do get off the schneid in Philly.

Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara, who missed last week's game due to a strained MCL, was back at practice yesterday on a limited basis. Unfortunately, today he was downgraded to DNP (did not participate).

Will he play Sunday?

Among the Saints missing practice for a second consecutive day due to injury was starting All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), starting Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), and backup quarterback and multi-position standout Taysom Hill (foot). And they weren't the only ones.

With starting quarterback Jameis Winston, All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, starting defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, first-round rookie defensive end Payton Turner, and Pro Bowl kicker Wil Lutz already being on injured reserve, it makes the margin for error incredibly slim.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday WR Ty Montgomery Hand DNP DNP QB Taysom Hill Foot DNP DNP T Terron Armstead Knee/Shoulder DNP DNP T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP DNP DT Malcolm Roach Knee DNP DNP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Ankle DNP DNP RB Alvin Kamara Knee LP DNP

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday DT Fletcher Cox NIR DNP FP TE Dallas Goedert Concussion DNP LP LB Davion Taylor Knee DNP LP LB Shaun Bradley Shoulder LP FP DT Javon Hargrave Shoulder LP FP T Lane Johnson NIR LP FP C Jason Kelce NIR LP FP S Rodney McLeod Knee LP FP RB Jordan Howard Ankle FP FP WR DeVonta Smith Elbow FP FP C/G Jack Anderson Hamstring LP

The Eagles (4-6) host the Saints (5-4) this Sunday at noon.

Listen to the game locally, along with the postgame show and 'The Point After' call-in show on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).

