Saints vs Eagles Wednesday Injury Report

Coming off two close losses, the New Orleans Saints are in need of a victory.

But if the first injury report of the week is any indication, they'll be shorthanded in their attempt to do so this Sunday in Philadelphia.

On a positive note, All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara, who missed last week's week 10 loss to the Tennessee TItans due to a knee injury, returned to practice today, all be it on a limited basis.

Conversely, on a negative note, starting All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), starting Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), and backup quarterback and multi-position standout Taysom Hill (foot) were three of the six Saints who could not practice today due to injury.

With starting quarterback Jameis Winston, All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, and Pro Bowl kicker Wil Lutz already being on injured reserve, New Orleans will continue to rely on the middle to back portion of their depth chart in key areas.

LP - limited participant           FP - full participant         DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
WRTy MontgomeryHandDNP
QBTaysom HillFootDNP
TTerron ArmsteadKnee/ShoulderDNP
TRyan RamczykKneeDNP
DTMalcolm RoachKneeDNP
DETanoh KpassagnonAnkleDNP
RBAlvin KamaraKneeLP

 

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

 

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
DTFletcher CoxNIRDNP
TEDallas GoedertConcussionDNP
LBDavion TaylorKneeDNP
LBShaun BradleyShoulderLP
DTJavon HargraveShoulderLP
TLane JohnsonNIRLP
CJason KelceNIRLP
SRodney McLeodKneeLP
RBJordan HowardAnkleFP
WRDeVonta SmithElbowFP

 

The Eagles (4-6) host the Saints (5-4) this Sunday at noon.

Listen to the game locally, along with the postgame show and 'The Point After' call-in show on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).

