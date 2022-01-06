Saints vs Falcons Thursday Injury Report

With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the New Orleans Saints (8-8) are hoping to get a few key players back from injury for their road game Sunday against the archrival Atlanta Falcons (7-9).

The Saints need a win, and a 49ers loss to the Rams in order to procure the final playoff spot (7 seed) in the NFC.

Yesterday, four players on the Saints active roster were unable to practice due to injury.

Today, those same 4 players remained sidelined, with one player getting added as a DNP.

All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) starting defensive end Marcus Davenport (ankle), cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder), and defensive back P.J. Williams (ankle) were all listed as DNP (did not practice/participate) again today.

Running back Mark Ingram (knee) was downgraded from LP yesterday, to DNP today.

On a positive note, starting All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) practiced again today. He hasn't played since week 10, and recently returned from the COVID-19 Reserve list.

A total of 9 Saints are listed on today's report, while the Falcons only list 4.

Atlanta saw an upgrade in star rookie tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring), who exited last Sunday's game with an injury, and wasn't able to practice yesterday. He was on the field today for the Falcons on a limited basis.

If several players listed as DNP (did not participate) can improve to LP (limited participant) or FP (full participant) by tomorrow, the likelihood of their availability grows.

Here is a rundown of both the Saints and Falcons Wednesday injury/practice report.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday T Terron Armstead Knee DNP DNP DE Marcus Davenport Ankle DNP DNP CB Bradley Roby Shoulder DNP DNP DB P.J. Williams Ankle DNP DNP WR Tre'Quan Smith Chest LP LP T Ryan Ramczyk Knee LP LP WR Ty Montgomery Back LP LP RB Mark Ingram Knee LP DNP QB Taysom Hill Ring Finger FP FP

ATLANTA FALCONS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday TE Kyle Pitts Hamstring DNP LP RB Quadree Ollison Quadricep DNP LP WR Frank Darby Shoulder LP LP CB Fabien Moreau Ribs FP FP G Jalen Mayfield Back DNP RB Cordarrelle Patterson Rest DNP TE Lee Smith Rest DNP

Atlanta host New Orleans this Sunday at 3:25 central time. Listen to the matchup on the radio, including pregame beginning at 1:00, the postgame show, and The Point After call-in show following the game.

