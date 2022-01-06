Saints vs Falcons Thursday Injury Report
With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the New Orleans Saints (8-8) are hoping to get a few key players back from injury for their road game Sunday against the archrival Atlanta Falcons (7-9).
The Saints need a win, and a 49ers loss to the Rams in order to procure the final playoff spot (7 seed) in the NFC.
Yesterday, four players on the Saints active roster were unable to practice due to injury.
Today, those same 4 players remained sidelined, with one player getting added as a DNP.
All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) starting defensive end Marcus Davenport (ankle), cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder), and defensive back P.J. Williams (ankle) were all listed as DNP (did not practice/participate) again today.
Running back Mark Ingram (knee) was downgraded from LP yesterday, to DNP today.
On a positive note, starting All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) practiced again today. He hasn't played since week 10, and recently returned from the COVID-19 Reserve list.
A total of 9 Saints are listed on today's report, while the Falcons only list 4.
Atlanta saw an upgrade in star rookie tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring), who exited last Sunday's game with an injury, and wasn't able to practice yesterday. He was on the field today for the Falcons on a limited basis.
If several players listed as DNP (did not participate) can improve to LP (limited participant) or FP (full participant) by tomorrow, the likelihood of their availability grows.
Here is a rundown of both the Saints and Falcons Wednesday injury/practice report.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Bradley Roby
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DB
|P.J. Williams
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Chest
|LP
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|Back
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|LP
|DNP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Ring Finger
|FP
|FP
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|RB
|Quadree Ollison
|Quadricep
|DNP
|LP
|WR
|Frank Darby
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Fabien Moreau
|Ribs
|FP
|FP
|G
|Jalen Mayfield
|Back
|DNP
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Rest
|DNP
|TE
|Lee Smith
|Rest
|DNP
Atlanta host New Orleans this Sunday at 3:25 central time. Listen to the matchup on the radio, including pregame beginning at 1:00, the postgame show, and The Point After call-in show following the game.