NFL game week has arrived.

For the New Orleans Saints, it's not only game week, but it's rivalry week/Falcons hate week.

The arch-rivals kick off the 2022 season this Sunday in Atlanta at noon.

It's on!

Who will be available to play?

Yesterday's injury/practice report was telling.

The Saints had 8 players listed, while the Falcons only had 3.

Today, four members of New Orleans were listed as DNP (did not participate) with another four players as LP (limited participant).

Two of the players listed as LP include All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas and All-Pro special teamer J.T. Gray.

The only difference is the absence of offensive tackle Tanner Owens, who was waived to make room for a new signee in guard Wyatt Davis who the Saints signed off the New York Giants practice squad.

Here is a rundown of Thursday's injury/practice report for both clubs.

DNP - did not participate LP - limited participant FP - full participant

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday WR Tre'Quan Smith Groin DNP DNP RB Dwayne Washington Hamstring DNP DNP CB Paulson Adebo Ankle DNP DNP T Landon Young Hip DNP DNP WR Michael Thomas Hamstring LP LP C Erik McCoy Calf LP LP LB Pete Werner Groin LP LP S J.T. Gray Hamstring LP LP

ATLANTA FALCONS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday TE Parker Hesse NIR DNP CB Darren Hall Quadricep LP LP WR Drake London Knee LP LP

Kickoff on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for noon central.

The NFL transaction wire put fax machines back into business two weeks ago.

With teams required to trim their regular season roster down to 53 players, then filling out practice squads, there were hundreds of transactions.

Now that NFL rosters have been cut down to 53, who are the oldest rosters in the league entering the 2022 season?

According to Spotrac, these are the 5 most experienced squads in the league this year.

