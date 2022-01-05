Saints vs Falcons Wednesday Injury Report

With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the New Orleans Saints (8-8) are hoping to get a few key players back from injury for their road game Sunday against the archrival Atlanta Falcons (7-9).

The Saints need a win, and a 49ers loss to the Rams in order to procure the final playoff spot (7 seed) in the NFC.

If today's injury report is any indication, New Orleans may be shorthanded again.

All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) was unable to practice, as was starting defensive end Marcus Davenport (ankle), cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder), and defensive back P.J. Williams (ankle).

On a positive note, a number of players returned to the practice field today on a limited basis, including starting All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) who hasn't played since week 10. He had also been on the COVID-19 Reserve list for the last 12 days. His name appearing on today's report means he's officially off it.

Today's report is the first of the week, and if several players listed as DNP (did not participate) can improve to LP (limited participant) or FP (full participant) by Friday, the likelihood of their availability grows.

Here is a rundown of both the Saints and Falcons Wednesday injury/practice report.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday T Terron Armstead Knee DNP DE Marcus Davenport Ankle DNP CB Bradley Roby Shoulder DNP DB P.J. Williams Ankle DNP WR Tre'Quan Smith Chest LP T Ryan Ramczyk Knee LP WR Ty Montgomery Back LP RB Mark Ingram Knee LP QB Taysom Hill Ring Finger FP

ATLANTA FALCONS

Position Name Injury Wednesday TE Kyle Pitts Hamstring DNP RB Quadree Ollison Quadricep DNP WR Frank Darby Shoulder LP CB Fabien Moreau Ribs FP

Atlanta host New Orleans this Sunday at 3:25 central time. Listen to the matchup on the radio, including pregame beginning at 1:00, the postgame show, and The Point After call-in show following the game.

