Saints vs Falcons Wednesday Injury Report
With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the New Orleans Saints (8-8) are hoping to get a few key players back from injury for their road game Sunday against the archrival Atlanta Falcons (7-9).
The Saints need a win, and a 49ers loss to the Rams in order to procure the final playoff spot (7 seed) in the NFC.
If today's injury report is any indication, New Orleans may be shorthanded again.
All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) was unable to practice, as was starting defensive end Marcus Davenport (ankle), cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder), and defensive back P.J. Williams (ankle).
On a positive note, a number of players returned to the practice field today on a limited basis, including starting All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) who hasn't played since week 10. He had also been on the COVID-19 Reserve list for the last 12 days. His name appearing on today's report means he's officially off it.
Today's report is the first of the week, and if several players listed as DNP (did not participate) can improve to LP (limited participant) or FP (full participant) by Friday, the likelihood of their availability grows.
Here is a rundown of both the Saints and Falcons Wednesday injury/practice report.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Ankle
|DNP
|CB
|Bradley Roby
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DB
|P.J. Williams
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Chest
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|LP
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|Back
|LP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|LP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Ring Finger
|FP
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Hamstring
|DNP
|RB
|Quadree Ollison
|Quadricep
|DNP
|WR
|Frank Darby
|Shoulder
|LP
|CB
|Fabien Moreau
|Ribs
|FP
Atlanta host New Orleans this Sunday at 3:25 central time. Listen to the matchup on the radio, including pregame beginning at 1:00, the postgame show, and The Point After call-in show following the game.
