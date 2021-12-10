Saints vs Jets Final Injury Report – 3 Saints Officially OUT
In the midst of their longest losing streak (5 games) in 16 years, the New Orleans Saints (5-7) are in desperate need of a victory this Sunday when they battle the New York Jets (3-9) on the road.
Having dealt with significant injuries to some of their best players throughout the season, how healthy will the team be this week?
On a positive note, injured players such as All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara, All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and quarterback Taysom Hill are expected to play Sunday.
The status of both Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan and Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram is up in the air, as each player tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Both are vaccinated but would need to test negative twice over a 24 hour period in order to play Sunday.
Jordan has never missed a game in his 10+ year career. His streak of 172 consecutive games played is the current longest in the NFL for any players outside of specialists (kickers, punters, long snappers).
Backup wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list yesterday, and is not expected to play Sunday.
Another non-injured player who is out is the Saints leading receiver Deonte Harris, who begins the first of a three-game league-mandated suspension this week.
Who else is out?
All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk will miss his fourth straight game due to a knee injury.
Linebackers Peter Werner (elbow) and Kaden Elliss (hamstring) also listed as out.
Here is the full rundown for both teams.
LP - Limited participant FP - Full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Kaden Elliss
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Right Finger
|FP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|Hamstring
|LP
|DNP
|Questionable
NEW YORK JETS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT
|Sheldon Rankins
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|CB
|Michael Carter
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Tevin Coleman
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|G
|Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|Quadricep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|TE
|Ryan Griffin
|Knee/Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|LB
|C.J. Mosley
|Back
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|TE
|Trevon Wesco
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DE
|John Franklin-Myers
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|LB
|Hamsah Nasirildeen
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|QB
|Zach Wilson
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
New Orleans (5-7) plays at New York against the Jets (3-9) this Sunday at noon central.
