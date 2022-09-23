Saints Vs Panthers Friday Injury Report

Saints Vs Panthers Friday Injury Report

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are looking to bounce back this upcoming Sunday against the Panthers. However, they may do it with more injuries than they anticipated.

The Saints will have to overcome 6 questionable players, and one full-out in Alontae Taylor. Tre'Quan Smith, Adam Prentince, and Deonte Harty are all full participants.

The full injury report is below:

Saints Injury Report:

PlayerWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)LimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
RB Alvin Kamara (rib)LimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
T Ryan Ramczyk (elbow)LimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder)LimitedLimitedFull
TE Taysom Hill (rib)LimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
S Marcus Maye (rib)LimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)LimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
FB Adam Prentice (shoulder)LimitedLimitedFull
WR Deonte Harty (foot)LimitedLimitedFull
CB Alontae Taylor (knee)N/ALimitedDNPOut

 

Panthers Injury Report:

PlayerWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CB Donte Jackson (hamstring)LimitedLimitedFullQuestionable
RB Christian McCaffrey (rest/ankle)DNP (rest)Limited (ankle)
FullN/A
OLB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)N/ALimitedFullN/A
CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles)N/ALimitedDNPQuestionable
DE Brian Burns (ankle)N/AN/ALimitedN/A
DT Matthew Ioannidis (groin)N/AN/ALimitedN/A

The Panthers will have a healthy Christian McCaffrey, so the Saints will have a lot to worry about come Sunday.

Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From ESPN Lafayette