Saints Vs Panthers Friday Injury Report
The New Orleans Saints are looking to bounce back this upcoming Sunday against the Panthers. However, they may do it with more injuries than they anticipated.
The Saints will have to overcome 6 questionable players, and one full-out in Alontae Taylor. Tre'Quan Smith, Adam Prentince, and Deonte Harty are all full participants.
The full injury report is below:
Saints Injury Report:
|Player
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|RB Alvin Kamara (rib)
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|T Ryan Ramczyk (elbow)
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder)
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|TE Taysom Hill (rib)
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|S Marcus Maye (rib)
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|FB Adam Prentice (shoulder)
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|WR Deonte Harty (foot)
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|CB Alontae Taylor (knee)
|N/A
|Limited
|DNP
|Out
Panthers Injury Report:
|Player
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB Donte Jackson (hamstring)
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Questionable
|RB Christian McCaffrey (rest/ankle)
|DNP (rest)
|Limited (ankle)
|Full
|N/A
|OLB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)
|N/A
|Limited
|Full
|N/A
|CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles)
|N/A
|Limited
|DNP
|Questionable
|DE Brian Burns (ankle)
|N/A
|N/A
|Limited
|N/A
|DT Matthew Ioannidis (groin)
|N/A
|N/A
|Limited
|N/A
The Panthers will have a healthy Christian McCaffrey, so the Saints will have a lot to worry about come Sunday.