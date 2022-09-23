Saints Vs Panthers Friday Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints are looking to bounce back this upcoming Sunday against the Panthers. However, they may do it with more injuries than they anticipated.

The Saints will have to overcome 6 questionable players, and one full-out in Alontae Taylor. Tre'Quan Smith, Adam Prentince, and Deonte Harty are all full participants.

The full injury report is below:

Saints Injury Report:

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Paulson Adebo (ankle) Limited Limited Limited Questionable RB Alvin Kamara (rib) Limited Limited Limited Questionable T Ryan Ramczyk (elbow) Limited Limited Limited Questionable WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) Limited Limited Full TE Taysom Hill (rib) Limited Limited Limited Questionable S Marcus Maye (rib) Limited Limited Limited Questionable QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) Limited Limited Limited Questionable FB Adam Prentice (shoulder) Limited Limited Full WR Deonte Harty (foot) Limited Limited Full CB Alontae Taylor (knee) N/A Limited DNP Out

Panthers Injury Report:

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) Limited Limited Full Questionable RB Christian McCaffrey (rest/ankle) DNP (rest) Limited (ankle)

Full N/A OLB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) N/A Limited Full N/A CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) N/A Limited DNP Questionable DE Brian Burns (ankle) N/A N/A Limited N/A DT Matthew Ioannidis (groin) N/A N/A Limited N/A

The Panthers will have a healthy Christian McCaffrey, so the Saints will have a lot to worry about come Sunday.