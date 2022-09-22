Saints vs Panthers Thursday Injury Report

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Coming off a disappointing loss in week 2 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints will look to right the ship this Sunday in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers.

With a 1-point come-from-behind win in week 1 against the Falcons, the Saints will play their third consecutive NFC South game this week.

Who will be unable to suit up this Sunday due to injury?

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
New Orleans listed 9 players on yesterday's injury report, with all 9 being listed as LP (limited participant), with the Panthers listed 2.

Today's practice report had new additions for both teams. Cornerback Alontae Taylor (knee) was limited for the Saints, while linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) were limited for the Panthers.

Here is a rundown of the Thursday injury/practice report for both the Saints and Panthers.

FP - full participant          LP - limited participant       DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleLPLP
RBAlvin KamaraRibLPLP
TRyan RamczykElbowLPLP
WRTre'Quan SmithShoulderLPLP
TETaysom HillRibLPLP
SMarcus MayeRibLPLP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleLPLP
FBAdam PrenticeShoulderLPLP
WRDeonte HartyFootLPLP
CBAlontae TaylorKneeLP

CAROLINA PANTHERS

 

Carolina (0-2) hosts New Orleans (1-1) this Sunday at noon central.

Listen to the Saints home radio call on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).

