Saints vs Panthers Thursday Injury Report
Coming off a disappointing loss in week 2 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints will look to right the ship this Sunday in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers.
With a 1-point come-from-behind win in week 1 against the Falcons, the Saints will play their third consecutive NFC South game this week.
Who will be unable to suit up this Sunday due to injury?
New Orleans listed 9 players on yesterday's injury report, with all 9 being listed as LP (limited participant), with the Panthers listed 2.
Today's practice report had new additions for both teams. Cornerback Alontae Taylor (knee) was limited for the Saints, while linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) were limited for the Panthers.
Here is a rundown of the Thursday injury/practice report for both the Saints and Panthers.
FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back/Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FB
|Adam Prentice
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Deonte Harty
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Alontae Taylor
|Knee
|LP
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Carolina (0-2) hosts New Orleans (1-1) this Sunday at noon central.
Listen to the Saints home radio call on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).
8 Saints, 3 Ragin' Cajuns Nominated for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame
Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports