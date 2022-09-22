Saints vs Panthers Thursday Injury Report

Coming off a disappointing loss in week 2 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints will look to right the ship this Sunday in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers.

With a 1-point come-from-behind win in week 1 against the Falcons, the Saints will play their third consecutive NFC South game this week.

Who will be unable to suit up this Sunday due to injury?

New Orleans listed 9 players on yesterday's injury report, with all 9 being listed as LP (limited participant), with the Panthers listed 2.

Today's practice report had new additions for both teams. Cornerback Alontae Taylor (knee) was limited for the Saints, while linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) were limited for the Panthers.

Here is a rundown of the Thursday injury/practice report for both the Saints and Panthers.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday CB Paulson Adebo Ankle LP LP RB Alvin Kamara Rib LP LP T Ryan Ramczyk Elbow LP LP WR Tre'Quan Smith Shoulder LP LP TE Taysom Hill Rib LP LP S Marcus Maye Rib LP LP QB Jameis Winston Back/Ankle LP LP FB Adam Prentice Shoulder LP LP WR Deonte Harty Foot LP LP CB Alontae Taylor Knee LP

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Carolina (0-2) hosts New Orleans (1-1) this Sunday at noon central.

Listen to the Saints home radio call on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).

