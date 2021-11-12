Saints vs Titans Final Injury Report – Kamara and Others Officially Out For Sunday’s Game

When NFL owners and the NFL Players Association agreed to add a 17th regular-season game to the schedule, fans wondered where the 17th game would come from.

With a 16 game schedule, a team plays each team in their division twice, along with a single game against each team out of an NFC and AFC division, rotating each of those two divisions on an annual basis. The other two games were against the opponent from the other same conference divisions that finished in the same place in their division the prior season.

In other words, the NFC South is matched up with the NFC East and AFC East. There are two NFC opponents include the Seahawks and Packers. The Saints, Seahawks, and Packers all finished first in their divisions last season.

But with the 17th game, teams now have either an extra home or extra road game, against a team from the opposing conference that finished in the same place in their division. The opponent from the division in the opposing conference will be one that it had not been scheduled to play based on the annual rotation of intraconference divisional opponents.

That's a wordy way of saying this Sunday, the Saints 17th game is a road contest against the 7-2 Tennessee Titans, owners of the second to best record in the NFL.

And the Saints will be missing some heavy hitters.

In addition to their starting quarterback (Jameis Winston) and All-Pro wide receiver (Michael Thomas) already being on injured reserve, New Orleans will be without running back Alvin Kamara, who was unable to practice this week due to a knee injury.

He's not the only key player on the Saints to have official OUT status this week.

All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead Defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is currently in a walking boot after suffering a foot injury last Sunday. He is out against Tennessee, and a timetable for his potential return is unknown at this time.

Tennesee is missing their best player too, as running back Derrick Henry broke his foot 12 days ago in a win against the Colts.

The Titans injury report is longer than the Saints, but the majority of players on it are expected to play this Sunday.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status S C.J. Gardner-Johnson Foot DNP DNP DNP Out RB Alvin Kamara Knee DNP DNP DNP Out T Terron Armstead Knee/Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out WR Ty Montgomery Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable DE Carl Granderson Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable

TENNESSEE TITANS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status FB Tory Carter Hip DNP DNP LP S Dane Cruikshank Knee DNP DNP DNP Out LB Bud Dupree Knee DNP LP LP Questionable CB Chris Jackson Foot DNP LP LP LB Harold Landry Hamstring DNP DNP LP LB David Long Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out CB Greg Mabin Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out DT Jeffrey Simmons Ankle DNP DNP LP WR A.J. Brown Knee LP FP DNP LB Nick Dzubnar Knee LP FP FP LB Rashaan Evan Ankle LP DNP DNP Questionable T Kendall Lamm Back LP FP FP T Taylor Lewan Knee LP LP FP DT Teair Tart Groin LP DNP DNP Questionable G Nate Davis Concussion FP FP FP WR Julio Jones Hamstring LP LP Questionable QB Ryan Tannehill Illness DNP

On another note, there was some question as to who the Saints would start at quarterback Sunday between Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill.

Siemian will reportedly make his second consecutive start for New Orleans.

Tennessee (7-2) hosts New Orleans (5-3) on Sunday at noon.

Listen to the entire game, postgame show, and 'The Point After' call-in show on ESPN Lafayette.

