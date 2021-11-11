Saints vs Titans Thursday Injury Report – Payton Turner to IR
Each game week, NFL teams are required to release three injury/practice reports in the days leading up to their contest.
Fanbases are hopeful that with each injury report, there's an improvement.
If a player is unable to practice on Wednesday, a return to practice on Thursday, even if it's on a limited basis, gives the team hopes the player may be ready to play on Sunday.
When a player is listed as DNP (did not participate) for each practice of the week, the odds are likely he won't be playing on Sunday.
With the hope the New Orleans Saints injury report would improve from yesterday, it didn't.
Rookie defensive end Payton Turner was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, and no other players were upgraded.
Four days ahead of their Sunday matchup at Tennessee against the Titans, the same Saints remained out.
Running back Alvin Kamara (mild knee sprain), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), and defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (foot) all missed practice for the second consecutive day.
Gardner-Johnson is in a walking boot, as revealed by him in photos on Twitter.
The Saints Thursday injury report got worse than it was yesterday with Turner heading to IR, while the Tennessee Titans had some improvement, but a lengthy list of injured players.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not practice/participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|S
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee/Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Carl Granderson
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
TENNESSEE TITANS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|FB
|Tory Carter
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|Dane Cruikshank
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Bud Dupree
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|CB
|Chris Jackson
|Foot
|DNP
|LP
|LB
|Harold Landry
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|David Long
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Greg Mabin
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DT
|Jeffrey Simmons
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Nick Dzubnar
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Rashaan Evan
|Ankle
|LP
|DNP
|T
|Kendall Lamm
|Back
|LP
|FP
|T
|Taylor Lewan
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|DT
|Teair Tart
|Groin
|LP
|DNP
|G
|Nate Davis
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|LP
